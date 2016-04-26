版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Immunogen appoints Mark Enyedy to newly-expanded board

April 26 Immunogen Inc

* Board has voted to expand size of board from nine to ten members, and appointed Mark Enyedy to fill newly-created vacancy - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SHhbkP )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

