BRIEF-Amedisys Inc increases size of board by three directors

April 26 Amedisys Inc

* Effective April 20, 2016, size of board has been increased by three directors to a total of ten directors Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SxfTGP )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

