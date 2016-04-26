BRIEF-Lakeland Bancorp reports Q1 earnings $0.20/shr

April 26 Lakeland Bancorp Inc

* Lakeland Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings and increases cash dividend

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per common share

* Q1 shr $0.20

* Q1 shr view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 shr $0.22 excluding items

* Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $33.9 mln, as compared to $28.5 mln for same period in 2015

* Increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct