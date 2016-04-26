BRIEF-Interdigital, Huawei submit a proposed order to district court-SEC filing

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Interdigital Inc
* On april 26, 2016, interdigital and huawei submitted a proposed order to district court for southern district of new york - sec filing
* Order regarding payments under arbitration awards, status of co's july 2015 petition to court for order confirming arbitration awards
* Says interdigital expects the first payment under the arbitration awards and license agreement to be made in q2 2016
* Huawei has agreed to make payments of amounts currently outstanding, amounts that become due under arbitration awards
* Says interdigital has agreed not to seek to lift the stay in the new york proceeding pending receipt of all such payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.