BRIEF-Rexnord Corp says non-cash impairment charge of about $13.6 mln would be taken in Q4 fiscal 2016

April 26 Rexnord Corp :

* Determined non-cash impairment charge of about $13.6 million would be taken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Charge in connection with Q4 decision to exit product line within water management platform sold under the rodney hunt fontaine tradename Source text - 1.usa.gov/1SHpE7z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

