BRIEF-Rexnord Corp says non-cash impairment charge of about $13.6 mln would be taken in Q4 fiscal 2016

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Rexnord Corp :
* Determined non-cash impairment charge of about $13.6 million would be taken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016
* Charge in connection with Q4 decision to exit product line within water management platform sold under the rodney hunt fontaine tradename
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.