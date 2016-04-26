BRIEF-Philip Morris updates on Thai cigarette imports case

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International updates on cigarette imports case - sec filing
* Says first hearing, held in april 2016, focused on preliminary procedural matters; says case is now in pre-trial evidentiary phase
* Philip morris thailand contends that its declared import prices are in compliance with customs valuation agreement of wto and thai law
* Philip morris international says allegations of public prosecutor inconsistent with several decisions already taken by thai customs and other thai governmental agencies Source text: 1.usa.gov/23Z07PQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.