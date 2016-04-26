BRIEF-Lockheed martin corp says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in 2016 - Conf Call

April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Says seeing emerging interest from other customers Beyond
Oil And Gas Sector For Sikorsky S 92 platforms
* Says pushing aggressively into search and rescue, vip
transportation and international military segments with respect
to helicopter sales
* Says successfully cleared Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory
review in u.s., satisfying a key condition to information
systems & global solutions deal closure
* Says only remaining review of competition impact of IS&GS
deal is in process in UK
* Says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in 2016
* Says expects margins to increase sequentially
year-over-year on F-35 program
* Says at full rate production, margins on F-35 program will
reach similar stage of life cycle as F-16 margins, F-22 margins
* Says continuing with F-16 upgrade and looking for
opportunities in markets including Pakistan and India
* CEO says stand ready to provide required information
related to contemplated restart of F-22 program
