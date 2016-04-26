版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo investors approve board, executive pay

April 26 Wells Fargo :

* Investors vote to approve all 15 nominees to its board of directors - conf call

* Investors approve pay for the bank's top executives - conf call

* Investors reject shareholder proposal requiring an independent chairman - conf call

* Investors reject shareholder proposal requiring report on the bank's lobbying activities - conf call Further company coverage:

