BRIEF-Wells Fargo investors approve board, executive pay

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Wells Fargo :
* Investors vote to approve all 15 nominees to its board of directors - conf call
* Investors approve pay for the bank's top executives - conf call
* Investors reject shareholder proposal requiring an independent chairman - conf call
* Investors reject shareholder proposal requiring report on the bank's lobbying activities - conf call Further company coverage:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.