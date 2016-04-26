版本:
BRIEF-Dupont says aiming to close Dow Chemical merger by Oct-Nov - conf call

April 26 Dupont :

* Dupont says aiming to close Dow Chemical merger by Oct-Nov - conf call

* Says "In Great Shape In All Our Filings In All Jurisdictions Around The World" For Dow Merger Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

