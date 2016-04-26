版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola enterprises declares regular dividend of 30 cents/shr

April 26 Coca-cola Enterprises Inc

* Declared a regular quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

