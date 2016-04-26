BRIEF-3M would reduce 250 positions worldwide - conf call

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 3M Co
* "will reduce 250 positions worldwide with majority of reductions on electronics side of business" - conf call
* Estimates q2 charge of $20 million related to job cuts - conf call
* "we continue to benefit from lower commodity prices and global sourcing team's ongoing efforts to reduce costs" -conf call
* Tax expense will increase in last three quarters of the year - conf call
* Expects electronics and energy to decline organically in the low to mid-single-digit range in 2016 - conf call
* Sees organic growth being slightly better for q2 than in q1 - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.