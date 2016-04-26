BRIEF-Hubbell inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps $1.16

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 Hubbell Inc :
* Hubbell inc qtrly adjusted diluted eps $1.16
* Net sales in q1 of 2016 were $835 million, an increase of 3% compared to $810 million reported in q1 of 2015
* Restructuring and related costs of $0.08 in q1 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $800.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.08
* Expect full year diluted earnings per share in range of $5.20 to $5.40
* Hubbell inc qtrly organic sales up 2 percent
* "our view of end markets for 2016 continues to be flat in aggregate"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.30, revenue view $3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.