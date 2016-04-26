版本:
BRIEF-Oceanfirst financial and Cape Bancorp receive stockholder approvals for merger

April 26 Oceanfirst Financial Corp

* Oceanfirst Financial Corp. and Cape Bancorp, Inc. receive stockholder approvals for merger

* Oceanfirst and Cape expect transaction to close on May 2, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

