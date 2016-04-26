版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 26日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Urban Select Capital announces LOI with Luxy Easy Travel

April 26 Urban Select Capital Corp

* Urban select capital announces loi with Luxy Easy Travel Ltd. And loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

