2016年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Hershey Co CEO- will abide by what's happening in Vermont and label GMO goods as appropriate- conf call

April 26 Hershey Co

* CEO- "We will abide by what's happening in Vermont and label as appropriate"- conf call

* CEO- "Hope at federal level there is clarity brought to this (Gmo labeling) question because it becomes an interstate commerce issue" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

