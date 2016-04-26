版本:
BRIEF-New York Times says to eliminate about 70 positions

April 26 New York Times Co :

* On April 26, 2016, informed employees of proposed measures intended to streamline its international operations

* Measures would result in elimination of approximately 70 positions

* Says company expects to incur approximately $15 million of total costs related to measures

* Company has initiated discussions with relevant employee works council in Paris regarding proposed measures

* Measures include a redesign of company's international print newspaper

* Currently anticipates substantially all of charges relating to proposed measures to be recognized in Q2 of 2016

* Measures include relocation of certain editing, production operations currently conducted in paris to Hong Kong and New York Source text (1.usa.gov/26rdHdy) Further company coverage:

