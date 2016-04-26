BRIEF-New York Times says to eliminate about 70 positions

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
April 26 New York Times Co :
* On April 26, 2016, informed employees of proposed measures intended to streamline its international operations
* Measures would result in elimination of approximately 70 positions
* Says company expects to incur approximately $15 million of total costs related to measures
* Company has initiated discussions with relevant employee works council in Paris regarding proposed measures
* Measures include a redesign of company's international print newspaper
* Currently anticipates substantially all of charges relating to proposed measures to be recognized in Q2 of 2016
* Measures include relocation of certain editing, production operations currently conducted in paris to Hong Kong and New York Source text (1.usa.gov/26rdHdy) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.