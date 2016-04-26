版本:
BRIEF-Old Point Financial Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.21

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Old Point Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* says assets as of March 31, 2016 were $856.8 million, a decrease of $39.9 million from December 31, 2015

* qtrly net interest income $6.6 million versus $6.6 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/233vXoE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

