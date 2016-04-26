版本:
BRIEF-S&P - Exxon Mobil Corp. Corporate credit rating lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; outlook stable

April 26 S&P On Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil Corp. Corporate credit rating lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Believe Exxon Mobil's credit measures will be weak for our expectations for a 'AAA' rating

* Stable outlook reflects our expectation that co will continue to follow moderate financial policies of low leverage Source - bit.ly/233AoQr (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

