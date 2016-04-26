BRIEF-Wells Fargo stockholders elect 15 nominees as directors

April 26 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo & Co says stockholders elected as directors 15 nominees named in company's proxy statement

* Wells Fargo & Co says stockholders did not approve proposal requiring chairman of board to be an independent director

* Wells Fargo & Co says stockholders did not approve proposal requesting a report on company's lobbying policies and practices