公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza's fy 2015 total compensation was $2.1 mln

April 26 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Ceo b. Ben baldanza's fy 2015 total compensation was $2.1 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Tcj3zx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

