BRIEF-Monster Beverage CEO Rodney Sacks fy 2015 total compensation was $10.4 mln

April 26 Monster Beverage Corp

* Says ceo rodney c. Sacks fy 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $7.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo hilton h. Schlosberg fy 2015 total compensation $10.4 million versus $7.6 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qRhfoM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

