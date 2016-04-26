BRIEF-Transunion qtrly earnings per share $0.07

April 26 Transunion :
* Qtrly revenue of $406 million, an increase of 15 percent
(18 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with Q1 of
2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA,
adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share
guidance
* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.63
billion and $1.65 billion, an increase of 10 to 12 percent on a
constant currency basis
* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to
be between $1.30 and $1.34
* Q2 consolidated revenue is expected to be between $405
million and $410 million, an increase of 10 to 11 percent on a
constant currency basis
* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be
between $0.31 and $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $380.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $408.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)