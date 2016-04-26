BRIEF-AT&T reports net gain of 2.3 mln North American wireless subscribers in Q1

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 At&T Inc :
* Reported a net gain of 2.3 million north american wireless subscribers in q1 of 2016
* At march 31, 2016, north american wireless customer base was approximately 139.7 million
* During q1, net adds for connected devices were 1.6 million, including 1.2 million connected cars
* at&t inc qtrly north american postpaid subscriber net adds were 245,000
* In q1 of 2016, north american branded net adds (combined postpaid and prepaid) were 1.2 million
* At march 31, 2016, mobile share plans represented nearly 59.4 million domestic wireless connections
* "in q1 of 2016, we no longer offered subsidized device purchases for majority of our customers"
* In q1 of 2016, allowed subscribers to purchase devices on installment (at&t next) or to bring their own device (BYOD)
* at&t mobility revenues for q1 of 2016 were $18.0 billion, down 1.3 percent versus q1 of 2015
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, postpaid phone-only arpu decreased 0.8 percent versus year-earlier quarter
* Q1 postpaid phone-only arpu plus at&t next increased 5.1 percent versus year earlier quarter
* Ended quarter with more than 3.0 million subscribers on packages allowing for unlimited wireless data when combined with co's video services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.