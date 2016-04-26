版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Barrick Gold sets quarterly dividend of $0.02/share

April 26 Barrick Gold Corp :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

