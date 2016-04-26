版本:
BRIEF-Robert Half International reports Q1 revenue $1.30 bln

April 26 Robert Half International Inc

* Robert Half reports first-quarter financial results

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, net income was $83 million, or $.64 per share, on revenues of $1.30 billion

* Qtrly net service revenues $1.3 billion versus $1.21 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

