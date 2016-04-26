BRIEF-Vantiv qtrly gaap basis earnings per share $0.25

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Vantiv Inc :
* Q1 net revenue increased 15% to $431 million and pro forma adjusted net income per share increased 24% to $0.56
* Fy guidance increased to expect net revenue of $1,820 to $1,850 million; pro forma adjusted net income per share of $2.58 to $2.64 in 2016
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $1.36 to $1.42 for full-year 2016
* For q2 of 2016, net revenue is expected to be $460 to $465 million
* Pro forma adjusted net income per share for q2 of 2016 is expected to be $0.66 to $0.68
* Vantiv inc qtrly gaap basis earnings per share $0.25
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $0.32 to $0.34 for q2 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $409.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $460.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.