BRIEF-Nike Inc recommends shareholders to reject "mini-tender" offer

April 26 Nike Inc :

* Nike Inc Says Recommends That Shareholders Reject "Mini tender" offer

* tender" offer dated April 21 made by TRC capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of Nike class B common stock

* TRC Capital's unsolicited "mini-tender" offer price of $57.00 per share is about 4.39% below $59.62 per share closing price of Nike's class B stock on April 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)