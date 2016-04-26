BRIEF-Central Garden & Pet entered into restated credit agreement on April 22

April 26 Central Garden & Pet Co :

* On April 22, 2016, co entered into amended and restated credit agreement with certain of co's domestic subsidiaries - SEC filing

* Amendment provides for a $400 million principal amount senior secured asset based revolving credit facility

* Credit facility now matures on april 22, 2021