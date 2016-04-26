BRIEF-Twitter says Q1 cost per ad engagement down 56 pct

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Twitter says year over year ,cost per ad engagement down 56 percent in q1

* Twitter says year over year ,ad engagements up 208 percent in q1

* Twitter says in q1, monthly active users of about 65 million in u.s. versus 65 million in q4; q1 international mau of 245 million versus 241 million in q4

