BRIEF-Twitter says Q1 cost per ad engagement down 56 pct

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Twitter says year over year ,cost per ad engagement down 56 percent in q1
* Twitter says year over year ,ad engagements up 208 percent in q1
* Twitter says in q1, monthly active users of about 65 million in u.s. versus 65 million in q4; q1 international mau of 245 million versus 241 million in q4
Source text - bit.ly/1rg47tN
Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.