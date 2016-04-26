版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Fmc sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share

April 26 Fmc Corp :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.165per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

