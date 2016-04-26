版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Staples CEO FY 2015 total compensation was $9.9 million

April 26 Staples Inc :

* Ceo ronald l. Sargent's fy 2015 total compensation was $9.9 million versus $12.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo christine t. Komola's 2015 total compensation was $3.1 million versus $3.3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

