公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-United States Steel cuts about 25 pct of non-represented positions on April 6

April 26 United States Steel Corp :

* On April 6, restructured workforce and cut about 25 percent of non-represented positions - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

