2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Apple CEO says "we are in the early innings of the iPhone"- CNBC

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Apple CEO Tim Cook TO CNBC - "we are in the early innings of the iPhone"; "we feel good about CHINA" Further company coverage:

