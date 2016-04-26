版本:
中国
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Collegium Pharmaceutical gets FDA approval for XtampzaER

April 26 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Collegium receives fda approval for xtampza er, an analgesic with abuse-deterrent properties for the treatment of chronic pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

