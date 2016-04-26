版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Xerox corp'BBB-/A-3' ratings remain on creditwatch negative pending business separation

April 26 S&P

* Xerox Corp'BBB-/A-3' ratings remain on creditwatch negative pending business separation Source text (bit.ly/1Qz6gVT) Further company coverage:

