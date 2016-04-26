版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Iamgold secures additional commitment of C$50 mln to existing credit facility

April 26 Iamgold Corp :

* Iamgold secures an additional commitment of c$50 million to its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

