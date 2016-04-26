版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices says Acuity Brands to replace ADT Corp in S&P 500

April 26 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* S&P Midcap 400 constituent Acuity Brands Inc to replace ADT Corp in S&P 500 after close of trading on may 2

* Apollo Global Management acquiring The ADT Corp in deal expected to be completed on or about May 2 Source text: bit.ly/1XVAGaH

