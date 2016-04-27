BRIEF-Moody's Indian IT services sector will maintain market share gains despite headwinds

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 Moody's :
* Moody's: Indian IT services sector will maintain market share gains despite headwinds
* Indian IT services will maintain global market share gains, supported by expanding coverage and operating efficiencies, at a moderate pace
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei