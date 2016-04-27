版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Indian IT services sector will maintain market share gains despite headwinds

April 27 Moody's :

* Moody's: Indian IT services sector will maintain market share gains despite headwinds

* Indian IT services will maintain global market share gains, supported by expanding coverage and operating efficiencies, at a moderate pace

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐