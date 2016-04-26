版本:
BRIEF-C&F Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.70

April 26 C&F Financial Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70

* Qtrly annualized ROE 7.33 percent compared to 8.52 percent for Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly net interest income-FTE $20.2 million versus $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

