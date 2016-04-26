BRIEF-U. S. Steel Files ITC Complaint

April 26 United States Steel Corp :

* Filed complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission against "largest Chinese steel producers", their distributors

* Complaint alleges "unfair" methods of competition, seeks exclusion of all "unfairly traded" Chinese steel products from U.S. Market

* Filed complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission to initiate an investigation under section 337 of tariff act of 1930