BRIEF-Fair Isaac says FICO extends partnership with HP Enterprise to deliver real-time decision management solutions

April 26 Fair Isaac Corp

* Fico extends partnership with hewlett packard enterprise to deliver real-time decision management solutions

* To sell, service and support risk, fraud,decision management solutions for financial services, healthcare, public sector and automotive markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

