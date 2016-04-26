版本:
BRIEF-Roper Technologies CEO's FY 2015 total compensation $23.2 mln

April 26 Roper Technologies Inc :

* CEO brian jellison's fy 2015 total compensation $23.2 million versus $22.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* CFO john humphrey's fy 2015 total compensation $6.8 million versus $7.4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

