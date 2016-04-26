版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Dycom Industries completes existing stock repurchase program

April 26 Dycom Industries Inc :

* Dycom industries, inc. Announces completion of existing stock repurchase program and authorization of a new $100 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

