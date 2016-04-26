版本:
2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Steven Cohen reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Cynosure Inc

April 26 Cynosure Inc :

* Steven Cohen reports 5.2 percent passive stake in cynosure inc as of april 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

