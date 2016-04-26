BRIEF-Twitter Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Twitter Inc
* Q1 revenue totaled $595 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year
* Q1 mobile advertising revenue was 88% of total advertising revenue.
* Average monthly active users (maus) were 310 million for q1, up 3% year-over-year and compared to 305 million in previous quarter
* Q1 gaap diluted loss per share of $0.12 and non-gaap diluted eps of $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $607.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue came in at low end of our guidance range because brand marketers did not increase spend as quickly as expected in Q1
* Sees Q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $145 to $155 million
* Sees Q2 revenue to be in range of $590 to $610 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures to be $300 to $425 million
* Sees FY adjusted ebitda margin in range of 25-27%
* Based compensation expense to be in the range of $165 to $175 million
* "For users with new timeline, we've seen increases in tweets, retweets, replies, and likes"
* On desktop web, incorporating moments on logged-out homepage in u.s., u.k., brazil drove over 6% increase in visitor time on site for those users
* Says demand from marketing community regarding nfl streaming deal has been "strong", co expects to access new online video budgets
* Twitter inc says already have a fortune 50 advertiser committed to advertising in nfl live stream with "many more" expected in coming months
* Q2 revenue view $677.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.