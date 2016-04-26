版本:
中国
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences announces agreement with Allosource

April 26 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences announces agreement with allosource to commercialize humend, human acellular dermal matrix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

