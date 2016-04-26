版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Vantiv says Stephanie Ferris has been promoted to CFO

April 26 Vantiv Inc :

* Stephanie Ferris has been promoted to chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

