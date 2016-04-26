版本:
BRIEF-Crown castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

April 26 Crown Castle International Corp :

* Crown castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Crown castle international corp says priced its previously announced public offering of 3.400% senior notes due 2021 and 3.700% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

