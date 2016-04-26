版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Enable Midstream Announces Quarterly Distributions

April 26 Enable Midstream Partners Lp :

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3180 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

