中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces qtrly distribution of $1.055 per etp common unit

April 26 Energy Transfer Partners Lp :

* Announced a quarterly distribution of $1.055 per etp common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

